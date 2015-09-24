BANGKOK, Sept 24 Stocks in Thailand fell and
Vietnam eked out slim gains on Thursday as global growth
concerns dented sentiment in Asia, while rate-sensitive banking
stocks slipped in the Philippines ahead of the central bank's
interest rate decision due later in the day.
Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia all were closed for a
public holiday, reopening on Friday.
The Thai SET index eased 0.3 percent, with large
caps underperforming. Shares of Siam Cement extended
their slides for a second day to the lowest since Jan. 21 and
PTT fell at one point to a more than one week low.
The market is expected to stay range-bound in the absence of
fresh factors, strategists at broker Krungsri Securities wrote
in a report.
"However, SCC and shares in the PTT group could weigh down
the overall market because of lower crude price and continuous
selling by foreign investors," it said.
Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 4.9 billion
baht ($135.14 million), the biggest net selling in more than one
month.
The Philippine index hit a one-month low, with
interest rate sensitive stocks falling ahead of the central
bank's decision on rates later in the day. Bank of the
Philippine Islands led the decline, losing 0.9 percent.
All 14 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the central
bank's policy-making Monetary Board will vote to keep the
overnight borrowing rate at 4.0 percent, likely
taking heart from a rebound in economic growth in the second
quarter and on subdued inflation.
Vietnam's index was trading slightly higher. It has
risen about 5 percent so far this year, Asia's best performing
index.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0425 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Bangkok 1370.61 1375.17 -0.33
Manila 6866.63 6926.91 -0.87
Ho Chi Minh 574.34 572.72 +0.28
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)