PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 28 German Bund futures fell to a two-month low on Monday, extending early losses after U.S. data beat expectations and dulled the appeal of low-yielding, low-risk investments.
Bund futures hit a session low of 141.93, down 57 ticks on the day after the report showing orders for durable goods rose by a higher-than-expect 4.6 percent in December. Before the data the contract had been trading around 142.12.
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March