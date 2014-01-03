Jan 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 1.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 1.3 percent. * Asian share markets were under water on Friday after a sudden reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of global risk aversion. * U.S. stocks fell on their first day of trading in 2014 as investors booked profits in the wake of the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997, with many of last year's strongest performers down on the day.

FACTORS TO WATCH * India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to hold press conference at 1100 India Time. * India Services PMI data at 1030 India Time. * India's forex reserves data.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GMR project in Maldives may be revived, hints Maldivian Prez - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cem75v)

Voda in talks to buy Tatas out of Teleservices - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bem75v)

Tata Motors Dec sales down 42 pct -

TVS Motor December sales rise 2 pct -

Hero Motocorp Dec sales down 3 pct -

State Bank of India board approves allotment of 20 bln rupees of tier-2 bonds

AgustaWestland welcomes India chopper arbitration, warns on jobs

To boost supply, govt relaxes norms for mega power projects - Business Line (link.reuters.com/zam75v)

ONGC strikes it rich in KG Basin, output in FY17 - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xam75v)

(Compiled By Manoj Rawal)