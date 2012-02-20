UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
LONDON Feb 20 The cost of insuring against a Spanish default fell on Monday with markets anticipating that euro zone leaders will sign off on a second Greek bailout package.
Five-year Spanish credit default swap prices were 9 basis points lower at 373 bps, according to monitor Markit.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were also lower on the day, down 6 basis points at 5.22 percent, with the Italian equivalent 7.5 basis points lower at 5.51 percent.
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.