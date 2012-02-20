LONDON Feb 20 The cost of insuring against a Spanish default fell on Monday with markets anticipating that euro zone leaders will sign off on a second Greek bailout package.

Five-year Spanish credit default swap prices were 9 basis points lower at 373 bps, according to monitor Markit.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were also lower on the day, down 6 basis points at 5.22 percent, with the Italian equivalent 7.5 basis points lower at 5.51 percent.