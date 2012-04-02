BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
LONDON, April 2 Markit has bought Data Explorers, a stock lending analytics firm, in a move that places financial data firm Markit at the heart of the $12 trillion securities lending business.
Markit said in an emailed statement on Monday it had acquired Data Explorers from private equity firm Bowmark Capital. Financial details were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Luke Jeffs)
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.