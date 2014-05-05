May 5 Financial information services company Markit Ltd filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $750 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Bofa Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are among underwriters to the IPO, Markit told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday. (r.reuters.com/cut98v) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)