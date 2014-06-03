June 3 Financial information service provider
Markit Ltd said it expected its IPO to be priced at
$23-$25 per share, which could value the company at up to $4.47
billion.
The company, which competes with Bloomberg and Thomson
Reuters Corp, said selling shareholders, including
certain employees and members of the management, were offering
45.7 million common shares. (link.reuters.com/zaz79v)
The IPO could raise as much as $1.14 billion.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "MRKT".
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse
were among the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore)