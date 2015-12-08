(Updates with comment from Markit)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 8 Markit Ltd's chief
executive filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, accusing unknown
individuals of hacking into his computers, phone and emails to
try to intimidate him and extort money.
In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan, Lance
Uggla, the CEO and founder of the financial information service
provider, said hackers had been engaging in an "anonymous
campaign of extortion."
Uggla said unknown individuals had claimed to be tracking
his email; have said they have "unprecedented access" to his
phone; and have threatened cyber attacks on the email addresses
of New York-based employees of his company.
London-based Markit, in a statement, called the case "a
personal, private matter". A lawyer for Uggla had no immediate
comment.
The lawsuit could provide Uggla's lawyers the ability to use
subpoenas to seek out the identities of the hackers.
The lawsuit came amid a rash of hacking attacks on companies
in the last two years, including Home Depot Inc, Target
Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
According to the lawsuit, on Nov. 17, an anonymous Twitter
account was used to contact Uggla and intimidate him and his
company through public tweets.
Eight days later, Uggla received an anonymous email seeking
a ransom to stop a hacking campaign that involved the disclosure
of private information about the executive, his family, and his
financial interests, the lawsuit said.
In the email, the anonymous individuals, named as unknown
"Doe" defendants in the complaint, said they had hacked his
computer, server, and email for over three months and were
tracking his email.
The defendants later informed Uggla they had hacked his
phone, and in subsequent emails said they were tracking his
movements and threatened cyber attacks on employee email
addresses.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and an injunction
blocking the defendants from further violating the Electronic
Communications Privacy Act.
The case is Uggla v. Does 1-10, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-09567.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Frances
Kerry and Ken Wills)