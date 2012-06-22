LONDON, June 22 Marks & Spencer,
Britain's biggest clothing retailer, was dealt a blow on Friday
after its head of menswear Richard Price, quit the firm to
become managing director of Philip Green's Bhs department store
chain.
In a statement confirming Price's departure Marks & Spencer
said it understood why he wanted to work for the retail
billionaire who has twice tried and failed to buy M&S.
"Richard is a talented individual and he has done a great
job in menswear. His new role as managing director presents a
unique and challenging opportunity to take on a wider role
including all trading departments as well as stores, ecommerce
and property," said an M&S spokeswoman.
Shares in M&S were down 3.2 percent at 327 pence at 1227
GMT.
Price's exit from M&S follows several other significant
departures this year, including Andrew Skinner, who was a senior
general merchandise director, Susan Aubrey-Cound, who was
director of new channels, and Alison Jones, who was a brand
director.
Last month M&S posted a 1 percent fall in year profit and
slashed its sales growth target.
It will update on first quarter trading on July 10, when it
also holds its annual shareholder meeting.