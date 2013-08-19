LONDON Aug 19 Marks & Spencer is hoping
a high-profile ad campaign featuring some of Britain's biggest
female celebrities will boost sales of its make-or-break
autumn/winter fashion range when it debuts in September.
The campaign features Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren,
former ballerina Darcey Bussell and artist Tracey Emin wearing
clothes from the new range, which M&S, Britain's largest
clothing retailer, needs to succeed in order to reverse eight
straight quarters of declining underlying sales.
The collection focuses on higher quality and more
fashionable style, something Marks & Spencer hopes will satisfy
its core 45-years-and-over customers while also appealing to
younger shoppers.
The new range, which won mostly positive reviews from
analysts and the fashion press when it was unveiled in May,
arrived in stores and online last month. However, the full
launch and advertising push will be in September.
The ad campaign, shot by fashion photographer Annie
Leibovitz and announced by M&S on Monday, will be billed under
the strapline "Meet Britain's Leading Ladies." It also features
boxer Nicola Adams, who won a gold medal at the 2012 London
Olympics, Grace Coddington, the creative director of U.S. Vogue,
and singer Ellie Goulding.
"We feel that this campaign is the ideal way to illustrate
M&S' move into a new era," said Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, M&S'
executive director marketing and business development.
M&S declined to give details about the cost of the
advertising campaign.
Shares in M&S, which have risen 26 percent over the last
year, were up 1.5 percent at 460.2 pence at 14.23 GMT.