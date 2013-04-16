LONDON, April 16 Britain's Marks & Spencer
said on Tuesday its head of lingerie and beauty, Janie
Schaffer, had left the firm after just three months in the job,
dealing another blow to its struggling clothing business.
A spokeswoman for M&S said Schaffer had left the firm but
declined to comment further.
Before joining M&S Schaffer was chief creative officer at
Victoria's Secret.
M&S announced her appointment, amid much fanfare, last
November.
Last Thursday M&S, which has recently been the subject of
takeover speculation, posted a seventh straight quarterly fall
in underlying sales of clothing, footwear and homewares,
ratcheting-up the pressure on Chief Executive Marc Bolland.
He has said that a new general merchandise management team
led by John Dixon, the former boss of M&S's food business, and
Belinda Earl, the former chief of Debenhams and Jaeger,
will not make a major impact on sales until autumn/winter
collections hit the shops in July.
News of Schaffer's departure overshadowed M&S's announcement
that it is to return to the Netherlands as it looks to grow its
offering in overseas markets.
M&S, which exited all of its stores in continental Europe in
2001, said it would launch a Dutch website and a 500 square
metre e-Boutique in Amsterdam on Wednesday, with two full-line
stores to open in the next two years in The Hague and Amsterdam.
The group, which makes around 11 percent of its revenue
overseas, will also open six M&S food pilots at BP
forecourts in the Netherlands from September.
The move follows M&S's 2011 return to France, where it will
open three new stores in Paris this financial year. The firm
also plans to open a flagship store in Belgium in 2015.
M&S said on Tuesday it was also launching a dedicated
website for customers in Luxemburg.