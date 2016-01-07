* Steve Rowe to replace Marc Bolland as CEO
* New boss faces task of improving clothing sales
* Bolland says told board last year he wanted to leave
* Announcement follows poor Christmas for M&S clothes
By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 7 Marc Bolland will step down as the
boss of retailer Marks & Spencer in April, bringing an
end to a turbulent tenure in which he modernised the
132-year-old British institution but failed to bring its
clothing back into fashion.
Bolland, who has been chief executive for six years, will be
succeeded by company veteran Steve Rowe in arguably the most
prestigious - and high-profile - job in British retail.
For generations, children went to school in M&S clothes,
teenagers turned to it for their first work interview suits and
shoppers of all ages bought its underwear.
But the advent over the last 20 years of fast, cheap fashion
at one end of the market and affordable luxury at the other -
combined with fierce online competition - has left M&S
struggling to return to its glory days.
Londoner Rowe, 48, faces the task of finding the formula
that eluded Bolland at M&S; he must lure shoppers back to its
clothes, dispelling its outdated image of recent years, and seek
to match the success enjoyed by its upmarket food business.
Bolland spent billions of pounds on the redesign of
products, stores, supply chain logistics and the website to
address decades of underinvestment but failed to deliver a
sustained rise in clothing sales to accompany the profit margin
gains he did achieve.
The 56-year-old Dutchman announced his departure after yet
another poor Christmas showing for the firm's general
merchandise division - of clothing, shoes and homeware - that
saw sales slump.
The division accounts for around two-thirds of group profit,
so its success or failure is likely to determine Rowe's own
fortune as CEO of a company where he has worked for more than
half his life.
NO INVESTOR PRESSURE
Bolland said he had informed Chairman Robert Swannell last
summer he wanted to retire in 2016 if a suitable candidate as
successor could be found.
"Right from the outset I saw my tenure as a five to six
years term," he said, noting that when added to his time leading
grocer Morrisons he had spent a decade in the UK.
Swannell said Bolland had not been under any pressure to
leave, from either the board or shareholders, and one investor
told Reuters he had not expected his exit so swiftly.
"(The news was) quite a surprise, although it is not
uncommon for CEOs to move on after that kind of tenure," said
Richard Marwood, senior investment manager at AXA Investment
Managers, one of the company's top 40 shareholders.
"Having somebody already in the business succeeding him is
probably no bad thing. I don't think we are looking for a change
of direction. Investors are still waiting for the Bolland plan
of a more cash generative, well invested and internet enabled
business to be fully delivered," he added.
Swannell said other internal candidates, as well as external
ones, were considered but that Rowe had been the stand-out
figure. "He has a deep knowledge of the business, he knows it
inside out."
Rowe, a Millwall soccer club, golf and scuba diving fan, has
made no secret of his desire for the top job, telling Reuters in
2014 he would love to be boss of "the best retailer probably in
the world".
As an 18-year-old he started out at fashion chain Topshop
and his 26-year M&S career has included stints in menswear,
homeware, beauty and e-commerce. He has served under eight M&S
chairmen and six CEOs.
He was named head of M&S food in 2012, and delivered 12
straight quarters of underlying sales growth and an
outperformance of the wider industry, before becoming head of
problematic general merchandise last July.
STRONGER FOOTING
Analysts said Bolland had put M&S on a stronger footing -
with the food business taking market share and online sales
improving - giving Rowe a stronger platform than Bolland had
when he took over from Stuart Rose in 2010.
Shares in M&S rose 19 percent under Bolland's tenure,
outperforming the 6.5 percent gain recorded by the overall FTSE
100 blue chip index, but way behind the 213 percent gain
delivered by rival Next.
M&S shares were down 1.2 percent at 433 pence at 1351 GMT on
Thursday.
Bolland had improved the company's financials by focusing on
growing gross margins - the difference between the price M&S
pays for goods and the price it sells them - which had helped it
to deliver a first profit rise in four years, a higher dividend
and a share buyback programme.
But weak clothing trading in the run-up to Christmas for the
second year in a row shows the group is still struggling to
properly compete with British rivals such as Next and John Lewis
and fashion chains including Zara and Reiss.
In the third quarter, which includes the Christmas trading
period, like-for-like sales at the general merchandise division
fell 5.8 percent. It said unusually warm weather that deterred
people from buying winter clothing was partly to blame - a
factor also cited by Next for its poor Christmas - but also
admitted to poor availability of some items.
M&S did, however, nudge up its margin guidance for the
division, reflecting a decision to hold back on discounting
products.
By contrast, M&S said its food business enjoyed its best
ever Christmas. Like-for-like sales were 0.4 percent, a 25th
straight quarterly rise.
