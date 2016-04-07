* Fourth quarter clothing sales lower but beat forecasts
* New CEO Steve Rowe to set out strategy in May
* Says early price cuts having an impact
* Shares rise up to 3.4 pct, down a quarter year-on-year
By James Davey
LONDON, April 7 Steve Rowe, the new head of
British retailer Marks & Spencer, conceded he had his
work cut out to end five years of almost constant falls in
clothing sales after the firm suffered another quarterly
decline.
Rowe, a company veteran of 26 years, succeeded Marc Bolland
as M&S chief executive on Saturday, taking on arguably the most
prestigious and high profile job in British retail. He moved up
from the role he took only last July as head of the troubled
Clothing and Home division.
While Dutchman Bolland oversaw an impressive performance
from M&S's food business and rebuilt the group's logistics, he
failed to deliver a rise in clothing sales to accompany the
profit margin gains he did achieve.
"Let me be really clear: This performance was not good
enough," Rowe said of a 2.7 percent fall in clothing and home
sales at stores open over a year in the 13 weeks to March 26,
M&S's fiscal fourth quarter.
"Our priority is fixing our clothing business," he told
reporters.
The fourth quarter outcome for clothing and home, which
contributes about 60 percent of M&S's profit, was better than
analysts' consensus forecast of a 3.4 percent decline and a
third quarter drop of 5.8 percent. However, it meant the
division has enjoyed just one quarter of like-for-like sales
growth in 21 quarters.
M&S will report results for 2015-16 on May 25 and Rowe plans
to outline his strategy then, saying he was reviewing every
aspect of the business.
Shares in M&S have fallen by a quarter over the last year
and last month hit an 18-month low after Simon Wolfson, CEO of
rival Next, warned this year could be the toughest since
2008.
However, they rose as much as 3.4 percent on Thursday and
analysts were prepared to give Rowe time to make an impact.
Some expect Rowe to lower short term profit expectations in
May, with the promise of growth later. Others say he may
streamline M&S's board structure to hasten decision making and
reduce the firm's bloated estate of nearly 900 UK stores.
"Given Rowe's nature - dynamic, active and to the point - we
anticipate that M&S will enter a period of further change," said
Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.
"Whilst not necessarily insurmountable, fixing M&S' general
merchandise conundrum, notably sustained brand corrosion, will
not be an easy or quick process."
CUT PRICES
Rowe indicated that making M&S more competitive was a likely
focus, noting price cuts in the quarter represented the "start
of a programme looking very carefully at the balance between
pricing and our promotions."
The price of ladies black "jeggings" was reduced from 19.50
pounds to 17.50 pounds and M&S sold over 30,000 units, a 230
percent jump year-on-year, while the price of a mens white
T-shirt was cut from 7.50 pounds to 6 pounds.
"We're doing this across the piece. I'm pleased with the
result so far," he said, also pointing out the need for better
availability, and improvements across range and design.
Rowe's biggest challenge is arresting the decline in
womenswear sales, which have struggled to compete with the fast
fashion of Zara and Primark.
Womenswear has been described by a former M&S executive as
"the golden key to the golden door" because of the beneficial
effects it has on other parts of the business.
Progress at M&S' food business stalled in the quarter.
Like-for-like sales were flat, ending a run of 25 straight
quarters of growth.
However, Rowe said the division still outperformed the wider
food market by 3.5 percentage points, growing its market share
to a record 4.3 percent.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)