LONDON May 21 British retailer Marks & Spencer
posted its lowest annual profit since 2009 on Tuesday as
a struggling general merchandise division dragged on growth in
food sales.
The 129-year-old firm, which serves 21 million shoppers a
week from over 700 UK stores, said it made a profit before tax
and one-off items of 665.2 million pounds ($1.0 billion) in the
year to March 30, a second straight fall.
The outcome compares with analyst forecasts of 640-670
million pounds, with a consensus of 658 million pounds,
according to a poll published on the company's website, and is a
decline on the 687.2 million pounds made in 2011-12.
M&S, whose shares have risen 30 percent over the past year
after periodic bouts of bid speculation, paid a maintained
dividend of 17 pence.