French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
LONDON May 25 British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Wednesday its new boss's plan to turn around the firm's underperforming clothing and homewares business would impact short-term profit.
Chief Executive Steve Rowe said his focus would be on improvements across its ranges and designs and better product availability. He would also continue to reduce the proportion of sales on promotion, though prices would be sharper.
"These actions, combined with the difficult trading conditions, will have an adverse effect on profit in the short term," he said.
"We are, however, confident that our commitment to delivering the right product, price and service will help return Clothing & Home sales to growth." (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)