* New CEO Steve Rowe to give strategy update on May 25
* Could flag more price cuts and quality improvements
* 2015-16 pretax profit forecast to rise 2 percent
* Forecasts for 2016-17, 2017-18 seen under pressure
By James Davey
LONDON, May 19 The new boss of British retailer
Marks & Spencer will deliver some uncomfortable truths
to investors next week: turning around its clothing business
will require yet more costly change and could squeeze short-term
profits.
Chief Executive Steve Rowe will set out his strategy to
shareholders on May 25, almost two months after he replaced Marc
Bolland at the top of the 132-year-old firm, a UK institution
that has fallen out of fashion over the last decade.
For generations, M&S dressed British shoppers of all ages.
But the advent of fast, cheap fashion at one end of the market
and affordable luxury at the other - combined with fierce online
competition - has left it struggling to return to its glory
days.
Company veteran Rowe, 48, must convince investors he can
lure shoppers back to its clothes - part of its flagship general
merchandise division - and make progress in matching the success
enjoyed by its upmarket food business.
"The general merchandise business has struggled for years to
gain any momentum so we'll be looking to see the extent to which
Rowe can turn that around and how credible the strategy is,"
said Simon Gergel, chief investment officer for UK equities at
Allianz Global Investors, one of M&S's top-40 shareholders.
"We've had lots of false dawns from this company."
Rowe's plan is likely to involve more price cuts and
improving the quality of clothes, according to analysts, while
he could reduce the number of the retailer's fashion brands,
which include Autograph, Limited, Per Una and Indigo.
With an increasing number of goods sold online, the CEO
could also kick off a review of M&S's use of store space,
including how much space should be devoted to food and to
clothing, and its nearly 900 locations and office requirements.
M&S declined to comment for this story.
Londoner Rowe has promised a straight-talking approach to
arguably the most prestigious and high-profile job in UK retail.
His message will be that he can fix general merchandise -
clothing, shoes, accessories and homeware - but it won't come
cheap and investors will have to be patient, particularly as UK
consumer confidence appears to be waning.
The division accounts for around two-thirds of group profit,
so its success or failure will determine his own fortune as CEO
of a company where he has worked for over half his life.
"This business needs to go through quite significant change
and there will be some pain attached to that," a person with
knowledge of the situation told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
"Because of the type of pain we've got to put ourselves
through there will be costs associated with that. That will
affect profitability for a short term."
MORE SURGERY
Dutchman Bolland addressed decades of under-investment by
spending billions of pounds on supply-chain logistics and a new
website during his six years in charge.
But while the food business outperformed the market, he
failed to deliver a sustained rise in clothing sales to
accompany the profit margin gains he did achieve. Shares in M&S
have fallen by about a quarter over the past year.
Though his investment means M&S is through the really big
capital expenditure projects, more surgery is required and that
would involve additional costs. If those are not offset by
savings elsewhere, profit will be dented.
A survey by analysts at RBC Capital Markets of 18 British
mass-market clothing retailers found M&S' lowest - or entry -
prices were around 20 percent above the average.
Rowe has already cut the prices of 315 spring clothing lines
by 10-15 percent and seen sales volumes rise as a result, but he
recognises M&S has further to go. Continuing improvements to the
way the firm sources products, which have helped to lift the
gross margin, should soften the blow from any further price
cuts.
"There's a balance between gross margin, pricing, promotions
and making sure we've got absolutely competitive values in the
high street," Rowe told reporters last month.
While fourth-quarter clothing sales fell year-on-year, they
showed an improvement from the previous quarter.
Rowe also needs to push through more improvements to product
availability, so M&S doesn't run out of popular ranges and
sizes, while its customer service - once acclaimed - now lags
that of rivals, analysts say. But all these changes come with a
cost.
Rowe, who ran M&S's food business before taking charge of
the clothing and homeware division last July, is keen to boost
cross-selling between the two sides of the business. That task
will he helped by mining data from the Sparks loyalty card,
which since its October launch has signed up 4 million members.
The CEO wants M&S to be a simpler, more agile, business and
has already streamlined his top management team with more
concentrated responsibility and accountability.
"Removing additional layers of bureaucracy should go a long
way to helping the business become more dynamic," Columbia
Threadneedle Investments, M&S's sixth-largest shareholder with
2.9 percent of its equity, told Reuters.
Analysts say some of M&S's more marginal overseas divisions,
such as its loss-making business in China, could also be closed.
LOST GROUND
Though M&S remains Britain's biggest clothing and footwear
retailer by value of sales, with a market share of just over 10
percent, it has struggled to compete with the fast fashion of
Zara and Primark, and lost ground to
traditional rivals like Next and John Lewis.
At the same time supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's
and Asda have all raised their clothing game.
The results for M&S's 2015-16 year will also be announced on
May 25. Analysts are on average forecasting a 2 percent rise in
group pretax profit of 673 million pounds ($983 million) - a
second straight year of profit growth following three years of
decline.
For the 2016-17 and 2017-2018 years, the company-compiled
analyst consensus profit forecast currently stands at 710 and
744 million pounds respectively.
Some analysts expect Rowe to downgrade those expectations
with the promise of sustainable earnings growth from 2018. M&S's
dividend is seen as safe but some think a share-buyback
programme started by Bolland will be put on hold.
M&S' capital expenditure has been on a downward trajectory.
"Confirmation that there will not be another wave of
investment capex will be taken positively," said Columbia
Threadneedle.
"There are still a lot of operational improvements which can
be made in the general merchandise division and we'd hope that
Rowe will take the necessary decisions to push the business
forward."
($1 = 0.6844 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Pravin Char)