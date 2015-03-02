LONDON, March 2 British retailer Marks & Spencer
plans to close five stores in China's greater Shanghai
region by August 2015, it said on Monday, following a review of
its growth plans in the country.
The firm said it would continue to invest in its existing
flagship store portfolio with the complete modernisation of its
flagship store on West Nanjing Road in Shanghai during the
autumn.
M&S also stated a firm intent to enter key Chinese cities
such as Beijing and Guangzhou from 2015/16. It also plans to
continue to invest in Hong Kong and grow its presence in Macau.
