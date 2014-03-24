March 24 Marks and Spencer said on
Tuesday that two of its most experienced directors would leave
the business this summer.
Both Darrell Stein and Clem Constantine, directors of IT and
property respectively, have been with M&S since 2006, according
to the company's website.
"Their roles have significantly changed recently; Darrell
developed our new e-commerce platform, which has now been
delivered and, as announced at our interims, we will be putting
on less GM space, which changes our property focus," an M&S
spokeswoman said.
Industry data showed last week that M&S had lost share in
the British fashion market over the last three months, piling
pressure on Chief Executive Marc Bolland, who has presided over
10 straight quarters of declining underlying sales in M&S's
general merchandise division.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and James Davey in
London; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)