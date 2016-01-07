Ralph Lauren beats profit estimates as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
LONDON Jan 7 British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Thursday its Chief Executive Marc Bolland would retire in April after six years in the role and be succeeded by Steve Rowe, the current head of its non-food business.
The firm said Bolland will remain CEO and on the board until the end of the current financial year on April 2 2016.
M&S announced the news as it reported poor trading in its general merchandise division which covers clothes, shoes and homewares, with like-for-like sales down 5.8 percent in the third quarter which covers the key Christmas period.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
May 18 Royal Mail's annual profit fell by less than expected as tighter cost controls and growth in its European delivery and UK parcel businesses helped offset a continued decline in letters.