LONDON May 12 The new boss of British clothing
and food retailer Marks & Spencer has shaken-up the
responsibilities of his executive team and simplified the firm's
management structure as he seeks to speed-up decision making.
Steve Rowe, who succeeded Marc Bolland as chief executive of
the 132-year-old institution last month, on Thursday reduced the
number of executive director roles from the six Bolland favoured
to four. He has also established a new eleven person operating
committee, replacing a 20-person management committee.
Rowe sees quicker decision making as key to addressing his
number one priority - fixing M&S's underperforming clothing and
home business.
He has given Helen Weir, his chief finance officer,
additional responsibility for strategy implementation.
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, executive director marketing &
international, loses the international remit becoming executive
director of customer, marketing & M&S.com, and assuming
responsibility for 'Plan A', M&S's environmental programme.
The international business will now report to Rowe.
Laura Wade-Gery, executive director, multi-channel, is
currently on maternity leave. M&S said it will update on her
responsibilities when she returns in September.
The new operating committee, which includes the four
executive directors, will be accountable for the day-to-day
running of M&S as well as for the development and execution of
strategy.
It will include the directors of food, Andy Adcock,
womenswear, lingerie & beauty, Jo Jenkins, retail, Sacha
Berendji, and international, Paul Friston, who is promoted from
the role of business development director.
"On my first day as CEO, I committed to putting M&S
customers at the heart of everything we do," said Rowe.
"These changes reflect this; a simpler management structure
with a smaller, more focused team running M&S will lead to more
efficient decision making and move us closer to our customers."
Rowe, a company veteran of 26 years, is due to give a
strategy update on May 25, when M&S will also report 2015-16
results.
Shares in M&S were up 1.3 percent at 423.2 pence at 12.24
GMT.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)