LONDON, July 16 John Dixon, the head of Marks & Spencer's non-food division, is to leave Britain's biggest clothing retailer to become chief executive of another firm, M&S said on Thursday.

The company said Dixon would step down from the M&S board with immediate effect and leave the company on a date to be agreed.

M&S said that in line with its succession plans, Steve Rowe, the current boss of its food business will take on responsibility for general merchandise, spanning clothing, shoes and homeware.

It said Andy Adcock, currently trading director, food, would step up to be director of food, reporting to group chief executive Marc Bolland on an interim basis.

The destination of Dixon was not disclosed.

