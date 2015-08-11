LONDON Aug 11 Marks & Spencer,
Britain's biggest clothing retailer, has parted company with its
head of womenswear less than a month after the boss of its
non-food division quit the business.
M&S said on Tuesday that Frances Russell, who has led the
womenswear business for nearly three years, has left the
company.
M&S said it has promoted Jo Jenkins into the expanded role
of director of womenswear, lingerie and beauty. She had been
lingerie and beauty director for two years and previous to that
spent 15 years at rival Next.
The changes are the first wrought by Steve Rowe, who
replaced John Dixon as head of general merchandise, spanning
clothing, shoes and homeware, on July 16.
Dixon quit to be chief executive at an unnamed company.
Rowe's move from being head of M&S food put him in pole
position to succeed Marc Bolland as group chief executive.
Having reviewed the general merchandise leadership, Rowe
decided to bring together all the product areas designed for
female customers under one line of accountability, so as to
better exploit synergies.
Last month M&S reported a dip in first-quarter underlying
sales in general merchandise, a setback after a return to growth
for the first time in 15 quarters in the previous three months.
Shares in M&S, up 31 percent over the last year, closed
Tuesday at 547 pence, valuing the business at 9 billion pounds
($14 billion).
($1 = 0.6420 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Leslie Adler)