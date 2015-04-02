* Shares jump 6 pct to 7-year high
* Q4 non-food sales up 0.7 pct
* Analysts had forecast drop of 1.2 percent
* Gross margin guidance maintained
* Food sales up 0.7 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, April 2 British retailer Marks & Spencer
posted its best quarterly non-food sales performance in
four years, putting behind it the online distribution problems
that ruined its Christmas and buying its chief executive more
time to secure a recovery.
Shares in Britain's biggest clothing retailer rose as much
as 6.3 percent to a seven-year high after it said sales of
general merchandise, spanning clothing, footwear and homewares,
rose 0.7 percent in the past quarter at stores open more than a
year.
CEO Marc Bolland highlighted "high single-digit"
like-for-like sales growth at both its relatively upmarket
Autograph and Limited clothing brands, and noted positive press
reviews of a 199 pounds ($295) suede skirt that will hit stores
this month and is attracting high levels of pre-registration.
The outcome was the first time in 15 quarters M&S has not
posted a fall in non-food like-for-like sales and was also
better than analysts' average forecast of down 1.2 percent.
It followed a third-quarter slump of 5.8 percent, reflecting
unseasonal weather in October and November and disruption at its
e-commerce distribution centre at Castle Donington in central
England.
Bolland, CEO since 2010, has spent billions of pounds
addressing decades of under-investment at M&S, overseeing a
redesign of products, stores, logistics and its website.
But a new clothing team he set up in 2012 has so far failed
to deliver a sustained increase in sales. When products have
proven a hit, it has often struggled to replenish supplies fast
enough before shopper interest subsided.
However, a food business outperforming the wider grocery
market and improving profit margins both in non-food and food
have kept investors onside, with M&S shares rising 44 percent
over the last six months.
MORE TO DO
"It's a step-by-step journey and we're taking steps in the
right direction," Bolland told reporters. Asked how long he
planned to stay as boss, he said: "I'm really enjoying the role
and there's more to do."
M&S shares were up 30.5 pence at 560.5p by 0928 GMT.
"We continue to see a material gross margin opportunity in
general merchandise, which we expect to drive forecast upgrades
over the next few years," said Investec analyst Kate Calvert.
Bolland's strategy is to focus on margin. M&S maintained
guidance for a rise in general merchandise gross margin in
2014-15 of between 150 and 200 basis points, having promoted
less and focused more on full-price sales.
M&S.com sales returned to growth in the quarter with sales
up 13.8 percent, while Castle Donington was said to have
performed well.
Like-for-like sales in M&S's food business rose 0.7 percent
in the 13 weeks to March 28, its fiscal fourth quarter, a 22nd
straight quarterly rise. Full-year gross margin guidance for
food was maintained at up 10 to 30 basis points.
However, M&S said macro-economic issues in Russia, Ukraine
and Turkey, coupled with a weakening in the euro, had dented
second-half profit in its international division, where
fourth-quarter sales fell 3.8 percent.
M&S, expected to post a first profit rise in four years when
it reports yearly results on May 20, said it still expected
analysts' consensus for 2014-15 profit to edge up from 641
million pounds prior to the update.
($1 = 0.6734 pounds)
(Editing by Paul Sandle and David Holmes)