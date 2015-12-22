* Nomura forecasts 5.5 pct fall in Q3 non-food sales
* Shares down 14.4 pct over last month
LONDON Dec 22 Shares in British retailer Marks
& Spencer continued their poor recent run on concerns
about Christmas trading, with one broker forecasting a 5.5
percent slump in non-food underlying sales over the festive
quarter.
The stock was down 1.6 percent at 440.4 pence at 1130 GMT
and has now fallen 14.4 percent over the last month.
Nomura analyst Fraser Ramzan, who has a strong track record
in forecasting M&S's performance, predicted a 5.5 percent
decline in general merchandise sales at stores open more than a
year over the 13 weeks to Dec. 26, M&S's fiscal third quarter.
That would compare with a second-quarter decline of 1.9
percent.
Ramzan also cut his pretax profit forecast for M&S's full
2015/16 financial year by 5 percent and his target price to 565
pence from 600 pence, maintaining his "neutral" recommendation.
His third-quarter sales forecast for general merchandise,
which consists of clothing, footwear and homewares, is the most
bearish published so far and takes into account recent market
share data compiled by Kantar Worldpanel and an assessment of
the impact of Britain's mild winter on fashion sales.
M&S has polled 11 analysts and their forecasts range from
flat to down 5.5 percent, including the Nomura forecast, with a
consensus of down 2 percent.
A spokeswoman for M&S declined to comment on the Nomura
forecast.
M&S Chief Executive Marc Bolland's non-food strategy has
been to focus on growing gross margins, the difference between
the price it pays for goods and the price it sells them, mainly
through better sourcing, rather than chase unprofitable sales.
With widespread pre-Christmas discounting across the
industry the key issue for M&S is whether or not it has been
able to keep to its planned promotional calendar and protect its
profit margins.
In November M&S raised its general merchandise gross margin
guidance for the full year to up 200 to 250 basis points after
growing it by 285 basis points in the first half.
Critics of Bolland, CEO since 2010, argue increasing gross
margins alone is not a source of long-term growth.
In food, M&S is outperforming Britain's grocery industry,
benefiting from product innovation and a focus on providing for
special occasions.
Analysts are forecasting third-quarter like-for-like sales
in a range of down 1 percent to up 1 percent, with consensus at
flat.
M&S food has reported 24 straight quarters of growth.
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by David Evans)