LONDON Nov 4 British retailer Marks & Spencer
on Wednesday reported another dip in quarterly
underlying sales in its non-food business, though it said it is
delivering on its strategic priority to boost profit margins,
raising its forecast.
The 131-year-old firm said sales of general merchandise,
spanning clothing, footwear and homeware, at stores open over a
year, fell 1.9 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 26, its fiscal
second quarter.
That compares to analysts' forecasts in a range of flat to
down 2.0 percent, with a consensus of down 1.2 percent, and a
first quarter fall of 0.4 percent.
However, M&S said the non-food division increased its gross
margin by a greater than expected 2.85 percentage points in the
first half and the firm raised its full year guidance to up 2 to
2.5 percentage points from up 1 to 1.5 percentage points
previously.
