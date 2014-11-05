LONDON Nov 5 British retailer Marks & Spencer
reported a 13th consecutive quarterly fall in underlying
sales of general merchandise, hurt by unseasonably warm
September weather.
But the 130-year-old group did post on Wednesday a rise in
underlying first-half profit for the first time in four years,
benefiting from improved profit margins and a good performance
in food.
Britain's biggest clothing retailer by revenue said sales of
non-food products, spanning clothing, footwear and homewares, at
stores open over a year fell 4.0 percent in the 13 weeks to
Sept. 27, its fiscal second quarter.
That compared with analysts' average forecast of down 3.7
percent and a first quarter decline of 1.5
percent.
However, first half-profit before tax before one off items
was 268 million pounds, ahead of analysts' average forecast of
252 million pounds.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)