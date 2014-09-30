LONDON, Sept 30 Marks & Spencer,
Britain's No. 1 clothing retailer by sales, has no plans to
change its trading update schedule in light of an unscheduled
update on Tuesday from rival Next.
A spokesman for M&S said the firm was sticking to its
published announcements timetable, with second quarter sales and
first-half results due to be published on Nov. 5.
Next said on Tuesday it may have to cut its profit guidance
if Britain's unusually warm autumn weather
continues.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)