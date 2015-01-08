* General merchandise sales down 5.8 pct in third quarter
* CEO blames "unsatisfactory" performance in online
distribution
* Shares fall more than four pct
(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction)
By Sarah Young and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 8 Delivery problems at its online
business meant Marks & Spencer fell well short of
Christmas sales forecasts, raising fresh questions about Chief
Executive Marc Bolland's turnaround strategy for Britain's
biggest clothing retailer.
The 131-year-old company, a mainstay of Britain's shopping
streets, said on Thursday sales of general merchandise, which
includes clothing, gifts and homewares, fell 5.8 percent in the
13 weeks to Dec. 27.
That was the 14th consecutive quarterly decline and well
below the 3 percent drop expected by analysts. It was also a
worse performance than arch-rivals Next and John Lewis.
"Once Britain's greatest retailer, M&S is fast becoming an
also-ran," said John Ibbotson, director of retail consultants
Retail Vision.
"The quality, price and website of its clothing arm are
simply not good enough compared to the ever buoyant Next."
At 1220 GMT, M&S shares were down 4.7 percent at 441.5
pence, the biggest drop on the UK's FTSE-100 index and
wiping out some of the 10 percent gain over the last 13 weeks.
Bolland, poached from supermarket group Morrisons in
2010 to turn around M&S's general merchandise business, called
the quarter and the distribution problems "disappointing".
He declined to set any target for restoring sales growth in
the general merchandise, despite saying that weather and
distribution issues were the reason for most of the drop.
Warm autumn weather caused about 3.5 percent of the decline,
as fashion retailers suffered in October and November.
Problems at M&S's new distribution centre at Castle
Donnington in central England, coming after it had fixed issues
with its website, hit sales by another 1-1.5 percent.
M&S.com sales fell 5.9 percent in the quarter. It was unable
to cope with a surge of orders around a "Black Friday"
promotion, and had to cancel next-day deliveries.
WOMENSWEAR CHALLENGE
Bolland's biggest challenge has been making the company's
womenswear more appealing to its core female customers. Changes
he has made have won positive reviews in the fashion press, but
are yet to translate into a sustainable improvement in sales.
He told reporters that womenswear was the best performing
category in general merchandise.
Bolland has been trying to wean M&S off driving sales by
discounting in stores, aiming to improve margins and preserve
profit even as sales seep away to rivals, like low-priced,
fast-turnover retailer Primark.
"We've made a trade off...our discounting was lower over
December than last year," he told reporters.
"We have been very clear on our priorities for the year when
we said that the improvements of gross margins for the business
was a strong priority."
Analysts said this, as well as a reduction in the expected
increase in operating costs, would probably keep full-year
profit forecasts unchanged at around 640-650 million pounds.
Espirito Santo analyst Tony Shiret said if M&S had posted
such a negative sales figure a few years ago, "the wheels would
have completely fallen off in terms of profit".
"They're in decent clean, shape going forward," Shiret said.
"There are uncertainties, but the bottom line is they need to
deliver some sales growth and when will that start to happen."
In its food business, which contributes over half of group
sales, M&S said a 0.1 percent rise in like-for-like sales
outperformed the wider grocery market.
Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, said
its UK sales over the six weeks including Christmas fell a
smaller-than-expected 0.5 percent.
(Editing by Mark Potter/Keith Weir)