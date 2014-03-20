By James Davey
LONDON, March 20 Marks & Spencer,
Britain's biggest clothing retailer, lost market share over the
last three months, market data showed on Thursday, reversing a
small gain late last year that was heralded by its chief
executive as a sign his recovery plan was working.
Data from research group Kantar Worldpanel, seen by Reuters,
showed M&S' share of the UK fashion market declined 0.2 percent
in the 24 weeks to Feb. 16 and was down 0.4 percent in the
latter 12 weeks of the period.
The data showed M&S's share of the key womenswear market
contracted 0.2 percent over the 24 weeks and 0.5 percent over
the latter 12 weeks.
The loss of share will likely up the pressure on CEO Marc
Bolland, who has presided over 10 straight quarters of declining
underlying sales in M&S's general merchandise division, which
includes clothing.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)