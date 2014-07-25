LONDON, July 25 Britain's Marks & Spencer
has recruited Tesco's Carl Dawson to be its new
IT director, in the latest transfer of executive talent between
two of Britain's biggest retailers.
Dawson, currently chief information officer for internet
retailing at Tesco, will succeed Darrell Stein, a spokeswoman
for M&S said, adding that his start date was still to be agreed.
M&S said in March that Stein, who has been with the firm
since 2006, was departing. He is joining consumer goods group
Reckitt Benckiser as senior vice president for
information services.
M&S said earlier this month its underlying clothes sales had
fallen for a 12th straight quarter, hurt by the transition to a
new web platform.
When he does join, Dawson will report to M&S's chief
financial officer, a post currently vacant after Alan Stewart
abruptly quit on July 10 to take up the same role at Tesco.
Laura Wade Gery, M&S executive director, multi-channel, is
also a former Tesco executive.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jane Baird)