LONDON Oct 28 British retailer Marks & Spencer
temporarily suspended its website on Tuesday after some
customers complained they saw other people's contact details
when they logged onto the site.
M&S said on Wednesday there had not been a third-party
attack on the site and said no financial data had been exposed
or extracted.
"Due to a technical issue we temporarily suspended our
website for a period last night," the firm said.
"This allowed us to thoroughly investigate and resolve the
issue and quickly restore service for our customers. We
apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."
An spokeswoman for M&S said the website was taken down at
about 18:30 GMT and was back on by 2100 GMT.
Earlier this month M&S launched a new members club and card
scheme called "Sparks" which requires customers to register
online.
Last week British telecoms firm TalkTalk suffered a
major cyber attack.
