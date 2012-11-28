BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
LONDON Nov 28 Marks and Spencer Group PLC : * Reached agreement with the company's pension scheme trustees * Valuation of co's UK defined benefit pension scheme at March 31 has resulted
in deficit of £290M * Company and the trustees have agreed a 10 year funding plan * Funding plan includes annual cash contributions of £28M from 2013/14 to
2016/17 * Funding plan also includes a reduction on the previously agreed £60M per
annum until 2017/18
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.