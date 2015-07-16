July 16 British retailer Marks and Spencer Group PLC's clothing and other non-food businesses head, John Dixon, has quit the retailer, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Dixon, who resigned this week, was dissatisfied with the top management at the company, the business daily said. (on.ft.com/1O97xDH)

Also, Steve Rowe, head of food at the company, is likely to succeed Chief Executive Marc Bolland, when he decides to move on, the FT added.

Rowe could now also take responsibility for clothing and home furnishings, the role Dixon took over three years ago, and there might be an announcement shortly, the newspaper said.

The retailer reported a dip in first-quarter underlying sales in its clothing, shoes and homeware business on Tuesday, a setback after a return to growth in the previous three months.

Marks and Spencer could not be reached for comments immediately outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)