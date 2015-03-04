* Venerable British firm under threat from nimbler rivals
* Core clientele increasingly fashion-conscious
* M&S hires former Next sourcing gurus, poaches other staff
* Bid to lift proportion of products designed in-house
By James Davey and Emma Thomasson
LONDON, March 4 Shoppers usually blame dowdy
clothes and tired stores for the painful decline of Britain's
former retail powerhouse Marks & Spencer. But the parts
of the business that customers never see could hold the key to
its revival.
After hiring new designers, overhauling its online offering
and giving a facelift to stores, M&S still needs to push home
its most ambitious project: overturning more than a century of
retail history by taking full control of its supply chain.
The drive to design more products in-house and then source
them faster and more flexibly is a radical departure for a
company that, since its founding in 1884, has relied on
third-party suppliers to create, manufacture and ship most of
its garments.
Long-term relationships with those mostly British-based
firms, based on big orders and long lead times, helped M&S keep
prices down and build a reputation for quality.
But as its most loyal customers - women aged 50-plus - have
become more fashion-conscious, the middlemen have hampered M&S's
ability to quickly refresh supplies of fast-selling items before
shopper interest tails off.
"There's a killing to be made if they can serve older women
better," said Patsy Perry, a lecturer in fashion marketing at
the University of Manchester. "Unless you have money to buy
designer clothes, it's hard to find what you want on the high
street unless you want to look like your daughter."
Even as new M&S womenswear collections won praise from the
fashion press, shoppers often found the clothes were sold out in
their size or were not appropriate for the weather.
In contrast, nimble retailers like Zara-owner Inditex
, H&M and Next, which have more direct
control over factories, replenish their stores faster and offer
a more frequent turnover of styles.
LEARNING FROM NEXT
Pressure mounted on M&S Chief Executive Marc Bolland after a
mild winter and delivery problems at the new online distribution
centre hit Christmas trading, leading to a 14th consecutive
quarterly sales decline in the clothing side of the business.
But investors seem prepared to give Bolland more time after
his revamp of the supply chain started to bear fruit.
M&S's gross margin - gross profit as a percentage of sales -
rose 150 basis points to 53.7 percent in the first half of 2014,
helped by sourcing gains, but still lags an estimated 64 percent
at Next and 59 percent at Inditex.
While taking tighter control of the company's supply chain
started several years ago, the final push is being marshalled by
Hong Kong-based brothers Neal and Mark Lindsey, whom Bolland
appointed as joint sourcing directors last year.
The pair previously worked at Next, where they pioneered
"virtual manufacturing", a process that enables designers to
produce patterns and layout plans for cutting fabric so they can
give precise instructions to distant factories.
Adopting the Next model is a big shift for M&S, which until
recently ordered most of its stock through so-called full
service vendors -- companies that designed, made, shipped and
warehoused products before sending them to M&S for sale.
Relationships with those suppliers often went back decades,
and with one, Dewhirst, to the founding of the company: Michael
Marks borrowed five pounds from wholesaler Isaac Dewhirst to
launch a chain of penny bazaars in the northern city of Leeds.
Dewhirst also introduced Mr Marks to Tom Spencer.
As competition mounted in recent decades, M&S pushed
partners like Dewhirst to move production overseas: 78 percent
of its general merchandise now comes from Asia compared to just
22 percent from Europe, including Turkey, Italy and Britain.
M&S has already taken control in the last few years of most
logistics for the 40,000-odd shipping containers it fills a
year, leaving detailed product design and factory liaison as the
last jobs to come in-house.
"All of us had to learn how to manage the supply chain, how
to manage third-party logistics providers, how to manage
freight, how to manage working capital on a much earlier
purchase than previously," said Zen Yaworsky, head of supply
chain operations at M&S until 2010.
"M&S now have to develop negotiation capability to go into a
factory and negotiate from a position of intelligence," said
Yaworsky, who runs his own consultancy.
IN-HOUSE DESIGN
That is easier said than done, according to experts who used
to help M&S do just that.
"At a board level, it makes a lot of sense. At the
operational level, it is a lot more difficult," said Bill Mills,
a textile industry consultant who used to manage factories for
M&S suppliers Courtaulds and Coats Viyella.
"On the one level there are some cost savings, but on the
other hand M&S will have to place resource in their buying
offices, whether that be UK or local, to manage the factories.
It is not a panacea."
M&S says it is already making big progress. It has halved
the number of fabric suppliers in the last couple of years, so
it can secure better prices at higher volumes from preferred
mills.
Bolland, in the job since 2010, wants to increase the
proportion of products designed in-house to 60 percent by 2017
from 25 percent last year. He recently poached Next's head of
menswear design Simon Hawksworth and last year hired two top
buyers from Next.
The first garments sourced by the Lindsey brothers are
coming into stores for the spring/summer season: "Spring/summer
is bought at the moment with at least a lot more flexibility
than it was done last year," Bolland told analysts in January.
A bigger proportion of orders will be left "open to buy"
depending on demand and M&S is moving to deliver new products in
12 phases a year, up from six to eight, with some coming on a
three-weekly basis - closer to Zara-style "fast fashion".
But that is unlikely to be enough to regain the role of
Britain's omnipotent, omnipresent retailer.
"They recognise the need to be different, more flexible. But
there is a new trading environment and they will probably end up
stabilising the business rather than recapturing what it once
was," said one former M&S manager who now works as a consultant.
(Writing by Emma Thommasson, who reported from Berlin;
Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer and Clare Baldwin; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)