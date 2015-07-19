(Repeats story published on Friday, with no changes)
By James Davey
LONDON, July 17 Steve Rowe's switch from running
Marks & Spencer's food business to heading its general
merchandise arm could make or break his chances of succeeding
Marc Bolland as chief executive, arguably the most prestigious
job in British retail.
Rowe has led the upmarket food division for three years,
delivering 23 straight quarters of underlying sales growth and
an outperformance of the wider industry, helping M&S post a
first rise in profit in four years in 2014-15.
However his shift to general merchandise - the 131-year-old
firm's flagship division, accounting for about two-thirds of
profit - represents a significant step up. He faces the
challenge of delivering the sustained rise in sales, along with
profit margin gains, that will convince investors the M&S
recovery is on track.
The opportunity came his way when Britain's biggest clothing
retailer announced on Thursday that John Dixon - who had been
tipped as a possible successor to Bolland - had quit as
executive director of general merchandise, a position he has
held since 2012, to become a CEO elsewhere.
Rowe, who has been at M&S for more than 26 of his 47 years,
and whose father Joe was an executive director until 2000, has
made no secret of his desire for the top job, telling Reuters
last year he would love to be CEO.
If he can replicate his food success in his new division,
which spans clothing, shoes and homeware, he may get his chance
and outmanoeuvre the claims to Bolland's job of Laura Wade-Gery,
executive director multi-channel, and finance chief Helen Weir.
EXPERTS DIVIDED
M&S' return to profit was helped by the strong performance
of food and also gross margin gains in general merchandise,
driven by improvements Dixon made in sourcing. Its share price
has risen a quarter over the last year on recovery hopes.
But following Dixon's exit, analysts are divided over the
future performance of general merchandise, reflecting
uncertainty after a dip in its first-quarter underlying sales
this month dealt a setback to M&S' recovery. The division had
seen a return to growth for the first time in 15 quarters in the
previous three months.
Jefferies analysts said Dixon's departure was a blow, but
added: "With Rowe stepping into Dixon's shoes ... we believe the
M&S recovery can continue relatively unscathed."
But others were concerned about potential unnecessary
tinkering of a strategy that could be on the verge of proving to
be a winning formula. "We fear another period of rebuild and
thus underperformance," said analysts at Peel Hunt.
Industry experts had been similarly split over the
first-quarter slowdown, with most taking the view it reflected
slowing market conditions across the UK apparel sector, but
others saying M&S' ranges were still failing to gain traction
despite the firm's claims of style and quality improvements.
'POISONED CHALICE'
Rowe is no newcomer to general merchandise; as an
18-year-old he started out at fashion chain Topshop and his M&S
career has included stints in menswear, homeware, beauty and
e-commerce. He has served under eight M&S chairmen and six CEOs.
He had succeeded Dixon as head of the food business in 2012,
and benefited from lower grocery prices his predecessor had
pushed through. Similarly he may now be poised to reap the
rewards of the billions of pounds of investment that Dixon
oversaw in M&S' clothing supply chain.
In regard to the company's top job, some see Rowe as more a
work-in-progress than the finished CEO article.
"In terms of driving the clothing business we have no doubt
he would be good at the driving part but we are less certain
that he could act as a catalyst for the positioning and creative
work needed to make the game-changing moves needed in women's
clothing," said Tony Shiret, analyst at Espirito Santo.
He also notes that Rowe has had some "difficult
investor-facing experiences" and needs to "demonstrate a broader
strategic awareness."
And while clothing gives Rowe the opportunity to shine,
there's no hiding place if it all goes wrong.
"He would have been much better placed if he was still
running food rather than drinking from the poisoned chalice that
is M&S clothing," said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.
(Editing by Pravin Char)