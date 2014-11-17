LONDON Nov 17 British retailer Marks & Spencer
on Monday named John Lewis' chief financial
officer Helen Weir as its new finance head.
Weir will succeed Alan Stewart, who quit M&S in July to join
Tesco, as chief finance officer on a date to be
confirmed.
Weir had been CFO at John Lewis since 2012 and previously
held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and
Kingfisher.
Since July, Paul Friston, executive assistant to M&S chief
executive Marc Bolland, has been M&S's interim CFO but was not a
candidate for the permanent position.
Earlier this month M&S reported its first rise in first-half
profit for four years and raised its margin guidance for the
full year.
