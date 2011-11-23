LONDON Nov 23 Marks & Spencer,
Britain's biggest clothing retailer, will make its long-awaited
return to France on Thursday, 10 years after abandoning western
Europe amid a storm of protests.
Its 2001 exit drew howls of disapproval from customers and
staff alike, with Parisians, deprived of M&S specialities such
as ready-made chicken tikka masala, opening a book of
condolences and workers occupying the city's flagship store.
The 127-year-old M&S, which also sells homewares and
upmarket foods, said on Wednesday it would open a
1,400-square-metre flagship store at 100 Avenue des
Champs-Elysees.
"We have had numerous requests from consumers in France for
our food and clothing, so we are pleased to be coming back to
serve French customers once again," chief executive Marc Bolland
said.
The return to France, announced in April, is part of a new
international strategy by Bolland, who plans to open stores and
a website in a limited number of countries, rather than the
scattergun approach of the past.
M&S unveiled its first international website -- serving
France -- in October, and has confirmed three further stores for
Paris, with another two in the pipeline. It is also looking for
sites for its Simply Food format in and around Paris.
M&S closed or sold its western European business in 2001 to
focus on one of a series of turnaround plans for its main
British operations.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Dan Lalor)