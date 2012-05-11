LONDON May 11 Marks & Spencer has
become the latest British food retailer to revamp its own-label
ranges with a shake-up of its value lines designed to encourage
customers do more of their weekly shop at the firm.
M&S, the UK's seventh largest food retailer by market share,
said on Friday it will launch a "Simply M&S" range of everyday
food products and kitchen ingredients on Saturday.
The new range, which replaces the "Wise Buys" label,
consists of 500 lines, rising to 800 in the autumn, including
fresh meat, fruit and vegetables, eggs, milk and store cupboard
products.
M&S said "hundreds of prices" had been lowered and will be
independently checked by Brandview.co.uk to ensure they are
competitive with rivals, particularly with J Sainsbury's
"basics" and Waitrose's "essentials" own-brand
value ranges.
"On the like-for-like comparison 85 percent of this range is
equally priced or cheaper than Waitrose," said a spokeswoman for
M&S.
Last month Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket
chain, ditched its "Tesco Value" range, replacing it with
"Everyday Value".
Earlier this month Waitrose extended its price match
guarantee on branded grocery products with Tesco.
Shares in M&S were up 3.1 percent at 1443 GMT, valuing the
business at 5.76 billion pounds ($9.3 billion).