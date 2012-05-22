* Sees sales uplift of 1.1-1.7 bln stg, prev 1.5-2.5 bln stg
stg
By James Davey
LONDON, May 22 Bellwether British retailer Marks
& Spencer slashed its sales growth forecast, signalling
it expects consumer spending to remain weak as the government
focuses on cutting debt and the economy struggles to grow.
Britain's biggest clothing retailer, which also sells
homewares and upmarket foods, said on Tuesday it expected a
three-year growth drive announced in November 2010 to deliver an
additional 1.1-1.7 billion pounds ($1.7-$2.7 billion) sales.
That was down from an original 1.5-2.5 billion pounds.
The 128-year old group also said that due to the growing
popularity of online shopping it would invest 200 million pounds
less than planned opening new selling space in Britain,
mirroring cutbacks by supermarket giants Tesco and J
Sainsbury.
"The UK looks completely different than it did 1-1/2 years
ago," chief executive Marc Bolland told reporters. "The economy
is not allowing us to grow much faster than we are doing today."
Bolland said shoppers "feel a bit more squeezed than last
year," dashing hopes that a sharper than expected fall in April
inflation might tempt Britons back into spending after a
protracted squeeze on their incomes from rising prices, muted
wages growth and government austerity measures.
Marks & Spencer (M&S) serves about 21 million Britons a week
from over 730 stores and its gloomy prognosis spells bad news
for an economy which tipped back into recession in the first
quarter and is heavily reliant on consumers to drive growth.
A survey on Monday said Briton's household finances worsened
at their fastest rate in four months in May.
M&S's new sales forecast came as it reported its first fall
in full-year profit for three years, as even its relatively
older and more affluent shoppers felt the chill of the economy.
Separately, British group Vodafone, the world's
largest mobile operator, cut its medium-term sales growth
target. Also on Tuesday, Tesco said its boss Philip
Clarke had opted not to take an annual bonus of 372,000 pounds
following a poor performance by the world's No.3 retailer in its
main British market.
Bolland, who joined M&S on a 15 million pounds pay deal,
refused to comment on his bonus, pointing out M&S' remuneration
committee will publish its report on June 7. He said store
employees across the group would get a reduced bonus this year.
HERE COMES THE RAIN
M&S' profit before tax and one-off items dipped 1.2 percent
to 706 million pounds in the year to March 31, cushioned by cost
cutting and compared with a forecast for 694 million pounds.
Full-year sales rose 2 percent to 9.9 billion pounds, with
sales at British stores open over a year up 0.3 percent.
For the current year M&S forecast space growth of 3 percent
in Britain, reducing to 2.5 percent in the following year, with
a further reduction thereafter.
At 1325 GMT, the firm's shares were up 0.8 percent at 341
pence, just off a benchmark UK index up 1.2 percent. The
stock has fallen 4 percent over the past three months.
Bolland said first-quarter trading had been tough, held back
by the wettest April since records began and a soggy start to
May. But he was optimistic the group would benefit from
celebrations around the Queen's diamond jubilee and the London
Olympics. M&S will update on first quarter trading on July 10.
Last month, M&S missed fourth-quarter sales forecasts after
running out of best-selling women's knitwear and footwear lines,
but said it would meet year profit expectations having made
further cost savings.
M&S said then it had enjoyed a good start to its
spring/summer clothing launch, backed by an advertising campaign
featuring Take That star Gary Barlow singing The Beatles classic
"Here Comes The Sun".
But after its update on April 17 Britain endured a further
month of torrential rain that is particularly unhelpful for
fashion sales. Better weather is forecast in the next two weeks.
"While M&S has made some good progress on home and food we
feel it still lacks a clear sense of direction on the clothing
front, especially in womenswear," said analysts at Conlumino.
"Until this is remedied growth in both sales and profits
will remain under pressure."
Bolland said the firm's UK pilot stores had delivered good
results - a 2.5 percent sales uplift - giving it confidence to
roll-out the programme. And he said the firm was on track to
become a truly international multi-channel retailer.
"By the end of this year we will be transacting from 10
websites worldwide and opening around 100 international stores
per year," he said.
Finance director Alan Stewart said M&S was prepared should
Greece, where the group has 29 stores, exit the euro. M&S would
stay in the country, but had taken a 44.9 million pound
write-off to reflect the loss of goodwill and asset impairment.
M&S said it would pay a maintained dividend of 17.0 pence.