* Q4 like-for-like sales down 0.7 pct vs f'cst up 0.4-1.6
pct
* Non-food l-f-l sales down 2.8 pct, food l-f-l sales up 1.0
pct
* Says will meet expectations for 2011/12 profit
* Shares down 2.9 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, April 17 Marks & Spencer Plc
boss Marc Bolland vowed to correct the buying mistakes that
caused the bellwether British retailer to run out of
best-selling women's knitwear and footwear lines, and miss
fourth-quarter sales forecasts.
Bolland said on Tuesday the firm's buyers had learnt their
lesson and would buy stock in greater quantities when positive
trends emerge.
Shares in the UK's biggest clothing retailer, which also
sells upmarket food lines, fell nearly 3 percent after it said
general merchandise sales -- clothing, footwear and homewares --
at stores open more than a year fell 2.8 percent in the 13 weeks
to March 31.
That compared with analysts' consensus forecast for a rise
of 0.2 percent, and with a third-quarter fall of 1.8
percent.
"In womenswear our performance was mixed, with some key
areas trading well. However, we performed less well in other
areas where we were short of stock in a number of best-selling
lines," the group said, adding it had performed well in
menswear, lingerie and kidswear.
Bolland said demand was there, but M&S could not meet it.
"We sold 100,000 items on knitwear and we could have sold
about 300,000 items, so that was a miss we had simply in our
merchandising planning," he said, acknowledging the company had
also been caught out by February's cold snap and other trends.
"On (women's) pumps, we could have sold nearly double what
we had."
The CEO insisted the sales fall reflected supply issues
rather than a fashion misread.
"Were we on trend? We were absolutely bang on trend. Did we
have enough of it? We should have had a bit more," he said.
HERE COMES THE SUN
Bolland said M&S enjoyed a good start to its spring/summer
clothing launch, backed by an advertising campaign featuring
Take That star Gary Barlow singing The Beatles classic Here
Comes The Sun.
The campaign is designed to capture the celebratory mood --
and boost to trade -- that M&S hopes will be generated by Queen
Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee and the London Olympics.
Shares in the 128-year-old group, which prior to Tuesday's
update had increased by 17 percent in three months, were down
10.6 pence at 357 pence at 1134 GMT, valuing the business at
5.76 billion pounds ($9.1 billion).
"The decline in general merchandise sales is of some concern
given the relatively weak comparatives in the same quarter of
last year," said analysts at Conlumino.
M&S, which serves about 21 million Britons a week from 731
stores, said total like-for-like sales fell 0.7 percent over the
quarter, below analysts' consensus forecast for a rise of 0.8
percent and against a third-quarter rise of 0.5 percent.
Like-for-like food sales rose 1 percent, also falling short
of a consensus forecast of 1.6 percent.
M&S said it would, however, meet profit expectations for the
2011/12 year, having made further cost savings.
Many UK retailers are still struggling as consumers grapple
with inflation, muted wage growth and government austerity
measures, along with worries about job security and a stagnant
housing market.
M&S has, however, generally performed better than most
because its older and more affluent customers have been able to
withstand the worst of the economic downturn.
For 2012/13, the company expects gross margin to be in a
range of flat to up 25 basis points, operating costs to increase
by between 3 and 5 percent, and capital expenditure of about 825
million pounds.
After a successful trial, M&S will roll out a new store
format tailored to local needs to the bulk of its UK estate, at
a cost of 500 million pounds -- 100 million less than previously
indicated but with no reduction in scope.