LONDON, June 28 Kate Bostock, the head of Marks
& Spencer non-food business, including clothing, is
poised to leave the high street retailer, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday.
Bostock's departure from Britain's biggest clothing retailer
could be announced at M&S's annual meeting on July 10, or
possibly sooner, several people familiar with the situation were
cited as saying.
Marks & Spencer could not be reached for immediate comment.
M&S chief executive Marc Bolland is looking for a
replacement for Bostock, several people familiar with the
situation are cited as saying.
Bostock's expected departure is another blow for M&S after
Richard Price, head of men's wear, left the business last week.