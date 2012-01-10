UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
LONDON Jan 10 Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer posted a small rise in underlying Christmas sales as deep discounts helped to lure cash-strapped shoppers, and said it expected trading conditions to stay challenging.
Britain's biggest clothing retailer said on Tuesday it was making additional cost savings to offset a fall in profit margins due to the discounting.
Sales at British stores open over a year rose 0.5 percent excluding VAT sales tax in the 13 weeks to Dec. 31, its financial third quarter.
That included a 1.8 percent fall in general merchandise sales and a 3 percent rise in food sales, against forecasts for a fall of 1.5 percent and a rise of 1.5 percent respectively.
In its second quarter, Marks & Spencer (M&S) reported a 0.7 percent fall in underlying British sales.
BEIJING, June 13 China upheld strict sales quotas for electrically powered vehicles in a draft regulation issued on Tuesday, ignoring concessions agreed between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month.