Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer missed
forecasts for underlying fourth quarter sales, with growth in
food sales failing to offset a weaker outcome in general
merchandise.
The UK's biggest clothing retailer, which also sells
homewares and upmarket foods, said on Tuesday it would, however,
meet expectations for 2011/12 profit.
M&S said sales at stores open over a year fell 0.7 percent
in the 13 weeks to March 31, its fiscal fourth quarter.
That compared with analyst forecasts of a rise of 0.4-1.6
percent, with a consensus of 0.8 percent, according to a company
poll of 10, and a third quarter rise of 0.5 percent excluding
VAT sales tax
The fourth quarter outcome included a 2.8 percent fall in
general merchandise like-for-like sales and a 1.0 percent rise
in food sales, against consensus forecasts of increases of 0.2
percent and 1.6 percent respectively.
Total group sales rose 0.8 percent.
Many UK retailers are still struggling as consumers grapple
with inflation, muted wage growth and government austerity
measures, and worry about job security and a stagnant housing
market.
M&S has, however, performed better than most as its older
and more affluent customers have been less impacted by the
economic downturn.
Shares in the 128-year-old group, which have increased by 17
percent over the last three months, closed Monday at 370 pence,
valuing the business at 5.94 billion pounds ($9.41 billion).