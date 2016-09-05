UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
LONDON, Sept 5 British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Monday it plans to cut a net 525 roles from its London head office as new Chief Executive Steve Rowe moves to simplify the business.
The clothing and food group also plans to reduce the number of roles permanently based in central London by about 400, across IT and logistics.
The firm said it will enter into a formal consultation with affected employees.
Confirmation of the job cut plans follows a Sky news report on Saturday which said M&S planned to axe around 15 percent of the roles at its headquarters.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the ADA explicitly excludes transgender people from protection.