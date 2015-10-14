LONDON Oct 15 British clothing and food
retailer Marks & Spencer is to launch a new members club
and card scheme called "Sparks", it said on Thursday, seeking to
build a closer relationship with its customers so they spend
more both in shops and online.
The national launch of Sparks on Oct. 22 follows the
billions of pounds spent by M&S Chief Executive Marc Bolland on
the redesign of products, stores, supply chain logistics and the
firm's website to address decades of underinvestment at the
131-year-old retailer.
Having last year shifted the M&S website from a platform
provided by Amazon to one of its own, M&S now has better
customer insight. That's encouraged it to try to capitalise on
its traditionally strong fanbase among UK shoppers.
"The fresh look that we have taken is a move from loyalty
into a members club," Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, M&S executive
director marketing, told reporters.
"We believe the time is right for M&S to be introducing
Sparks today ... But most importantly we could not have done it
before."
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters in June M&S
was looking into launching the Sparks scheme.
Loyalty cards, pioneered by Tesco's Clubcard two
decades ago, are widespread throughout Britain's retail sector.
But unlike the purely transaction-based schemes offering
generic discounts run by many other chains, Sparks membership
rewards M&S customers across food, fashion, home and beauty with
tailor-made offers, priority access to new season previews and
"sale" products, as well as invitations to special events.
For M&S shoppers who register, points -- or Sparks -- are
awarded every time they make a purchase, for every 1 pound they
spend, and every time they write a product review or donate old
clothes to charity. Also, each time customers use a Sparks card,
M&S will donate 1 pence to a charity of their choice.
In July, M&S reported a dip in first-quarter underlying
sales in its key clothing, shoes and homeware business, a
setback after a return to growth in the previous quarter raised
hopes it had rediscovered a winning formula.
Shares in M&S are up nearly a quarter over the last year but
have fallen 2 percent over the last week after some analysts
forecast another fall in general merchandise like-for-like sales
in its second quarter and cut profit forecasts.
M&S' first half results will be published on Nov. 4.
