* John Lewis CFO Helen Weir to join M&S in same role
* John Lewis says expects Weir to work 6 months notice
* Weir to join M&S with annual salary of 590,000 stg
(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Nov 17 British retailer Marks & Spencer
on Monday poached John Lewis' chief financial
officer Helen Weir to be its new head of finance.
Weir, 52, will succeed Alan Stewart, who quit M&S in July to
join Britain's biggest retailer Tesco, as chief finance
officer on a date to be confirmed.
Weir has been CFO at John Lewis since 2012 and is also a
former finance director at both Lloyds Banking Group
and home improvement retailer Kingfisher.
Confirming her resignation, John Lewis said it expected Weir
to work her six month notice period. A spokesman for M&S
declined to say if the firm would press for her earlier release.
M&S said she would receive a basic annual salary of 590,000
pounds ($923,114) along with standard benefits commensurate with
her position.
Weir will also receive a one-off payment of 188,500 pounds
to compensate for the differential in contractual pension that
she is forfeiting to join M&S.
The retailer said a further award for 2014-15 annual bonus
foregone may also be taken into consideration.
Since July, Paul Friston, executive assistant to M&S chief
executive Marc Bolland, has been M&S's interim CFO but was not a
candidate for the permanent position.
Earlier this month, M&S reported its first rise in
first-half profit for four years and raised its profit margin
guidance for the full year.
Shares in M&S closed up 0.9 percent at 472.9 pence, valuing
the business at 7.8 billion pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6391 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment and Mark
Potter)