* Rowe to relinquish direct clothing role
* McDonald ran Halfords and British arm of McDonald's
* Halfords shares down 2.8 percent, M&S down 1.1
By Kate Holton
LONDON, May 3 Marks & Spencer has hired
Jill McDonald to run its clothing division, betting that the
boss of bike shop Halfords can bring her focus on
improving stores and customer service to fix the struggling
business.
Despite never having sold clothes, McDonald will take on one
of the biggest jobs in British fashion, freeing up M&S CEO Steve
Rowe to concentrate on running the overall company after he
oversaw an improvement in its clothing performance.
The selection of McDonald fits with Rowe's strategy of
getting the basics right by simplifying product ranges,
improving quality and running fewer promotions, rather than
chasing new fashion trends.
"I am pleased with the progress we have made in clothing and
home over the last year and the time is now right for this
appointment," Rowe said.
Marks was once the go-to destination on the British high
street for clothes, selling everything from school uniforms to
underwear to first interview suits.
But the retailer has been squeezed in recent years by the
arrival of fast, cheap fashion at one end of the market and more
affordable luxury at the other.
Under Rowe's new leadership the clothes division reported an
increase in quarterly sales for the first time in nearly two
years at the end of 2016, helping the 133-year-old company
soundly beat forecasts for Christmas trading.
Set to join in the autumn, McDonald has spent the last two
years running the bicycles-to-car-parts retailer Halfords and
before that she was head of the fast-food chain McDonald's in
Britain and worked for British Airways.
Analysts say McDonald focused on improving customer service
within the 460 Halfords stores, persuading shoppers to buy on
the high street rather than online. But the company's shares
fell 17 percent while she was there, hurt by the impact of a
weaker pound driving up import costs.
"This is an interesting appointment from an M&S perspective
since McDonald ... cannot be seen as a clothing expert. What she
does bring is considerable experience in marketing and customer
relationship management, which have become even greater areas of
focus under Steve Rowe's tenure," said Canaccord Genuity
analysts.
In her new role, McDonald will have overall responsibility
for all aspects of the M&S business outside food, which covers
clothing, homeware and beauty products.
This will include setting the strategy for design and
sourcing through to supply chains and logistics. She will report
directly to Rowe.
Rowe, who has been in the top job for just over a year, will
relinquish his direct oversight of the clothing business, as
will the firm's finance director Helen Weir.
Analysts at Investec said Halfords was in much better shape
than when McDonald joined in May 2015.
"The company is 18 months into her 'Moving up a Gear'
strategy," they said. "Systems and processes have continued to
be modernised. Halfords is more customer-centric."
Halfords Group shares were down 2.8 percent at 1000 GMT
while M&S was down 1.1 percent, both underperforming the FTSE
100 Index which was down 0.3 pct.
