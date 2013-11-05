* Q2 like-for-like general merchandise sales down 1.3 pct
* Q2 like-for-like food sales up 3.2 pct
* H1 underlying pretax profit 261.6 mln stg, down 9 pct
* Cautious on outlook, FY expectations unchanged
* Shares up 4.2 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, updates shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 5 British retailer Marks & Spencer
posted a ninth straight quarterly fall in clothing sales
on Tuesday, piling the pressure on chief executive Marc Bolland
who has built his recovery plan around higher quality and more
stylish fashions.
Bolland, who joined Britain's biggest clothing retailer in
2010 with a package worth up to 15 million pounds ($24 million),
said much vaunted new autumn/winter ranges were starting to have
an impact just weeks after being fully introduced.
But he refused to predict a return to underlying sales
growth for clothing in the crucial Christmas quarter, even
though comparative numbers for 2012 are weak.
"We're looking at a gradual improvement, we haven't given
ourselves a timeline," he told reporters.
Some analysts were left underwhelmed by a decline in
second-quarter underlying clothing sales that was only slightly
less than the previous quarter and said Marks & Spencer (M&S)
would need a strong Christmas to hit full-year profit forecasts.
"The walls are closing in on Marc Bolland," said James
McGregor, director of retail consultants Retail Remedy.
Britain's retailers have enjoyed a better few months
recently as the economy moved back into growth, though a warm
autumn has hampered some clothing chains' ability to shift
winter ranges and executives see continued pressure on consumers
with wage rises lagging inflation.
Next, Britain's No. 2 clothing retailer, raised its
profit guidance last week, while discount chain Primark
threw M&S's performance into stark relief on Tuesday by
reporting a 44 percent jump in full-year profit, on sales up 22
percent.
"If current trends continue, (Primark's) customer base will
be equal in size to M&S within two years," said Ian Mitchell,
head of fashion at Kantar Worldpanel.
M&S, which also sells upmarket food and homewares, reported
a 9 percent fall in first-half profit - down for a third year
running, though in line with expectations and cushioned by a
strong performance from its food business.
"Feels a bit like a score draw for the bulls and the bears
on M&S. General merchandise isn't showing any great pick up, but
food looks OK," said one top-20 shareholder in the firm.
"The rematch is to be played over the Christmas trading
period," the investor added on condition of anonymity,
predicting shareholders were likely to reserve judgment on
Bolland's stewardship until full-year results in May.
At 1430 GMT M&S shares, up 27 percent this year on recovery
hopes and bouts of takeover speculation, were 4.4 percent higher
at 508 pence, though still well below a 2007 high of 759 pence.
EARLY SIGNS
M&S, which serves 21 million customers a week from nearly
770 British stores, said sales of non-food products - including
clothes - at stores open over a year fell 1.3 percent in the 13
weeks to Sept. 28, its fiscal second quarter.
That compared with analyst forecasts of down 0.4-2.5 percent
and a first quarter decline of 1.6 percent.
While some of the autumn/winter ranges - the first from a
new clothing team led by John Dixon, the former boss of M&S food
- hit stores on July 25, the full launch together with an
advertising push featuring some of Britain's biggest female
celebrities, including actress Helen Mirren and artist Tracey
Emin, did not kick off until Sept. 12.
"Although only in store for three weeks of the half year,
our autumn/winter collection has been well received by
customers, and we have seen some early signs of improvement,"
said Bolland, who is in the final year of a 2.3 billion pound,
three-year investment drive to revamp the 129-year-old group.
N+1 Singer analysts said there was a precedent for new
ranges turning round M&S's performance - in Autumn 2005 when its
stock rallied over 40 percent in six months following a
step-change in its product offering under CEO Stuart Rose.
But others were concerned about a bigger-than-expected drop
in first-half gross profit margin in the non-food business that
the group hopes will be made up over the full financial year by
a better performing food business.
M&S said its overall expectations for the 2013-14 year were
unchanged after first-half profit before tax and one off items
fell to 261.6 million pounds, on sales of 4.9 billion pounds.
The food business, which contributes over half of group
sales, saw second-quarter like-for-like sales up 3.2 percent -
an 18th straight quarter of growth.
($1 = 0.6269 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Mark Potter)