BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LONDON May 20 British retailer Marks & Spencer is expected to report its lowest annual profit in four years on Tuesday as a struggling general merchandise division drags on the growth in food sales.
The 129-year-old firm, whose clothing business has posted seven consecutive quarters of underlying sales declines, is forecast by analysts to report a profit before tax and one-off items of 640-670 million pounds ($972 million-$1.0 billion), with a consensus of 658 million pounds, according to a company poll.
M&S made a 706 million pounds profit in 2011-12 and the profit fall will likely impact the performance-related annual bonus of Chief Executive Marc Bolland.
Analysts do, however, forecast a maintained 17 pence a share dividend for the firm, which serves 21 million shoppers a week from over 730 British stores.
Shares in M&S, which have risen 30 percent over the past year after periodic bouts of bid speculation, hit a five-year high last week after its clothing strategy update and eagerly awaited autumn/winter ranges were well received by analysts and the fashion press.
Bolland said M&S would focus on better quality and styles in womenswear, deliver more compelling and clearer sub-brands, and make shopping easier in its stores.
"We think that the market should be careful not to underestimate the positive effect that a well-received womenswear collection could have on the company's financial performance," said Panmure Gordon analyst Jean Roche.
Bolland, CEO since May 2010, is under pressure from investors to revive M&S's clothing business.
The autumn/winter ranges are widely seen as make-or-break for a new general merchandise team, assembled by Bolland and led by John Dixon, the former boss of M&S's food business, and Belinda Earl, the former CEO of Debenhams and Jaeger.
Bolland has repeatedly said the new team will not make a major impact on sales until the ranges start hitting the shops in late July.
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.