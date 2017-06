NEW YORK Dec 21 The dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Friday after data showed strong U.S. consumer spending and personal income last month and also a sharp rise in durable goods orders. .

The dollar edged up to 84.12 yen after the data from about 83.99 just before. It was last at 84.09 yen, still down 0.3 percent.

The euro, meanwhile, also cut losses against the dollar to trade at $1.3209 after the data from $1.3200 previously. It last traded at $1.3207, down 0.3 percent.